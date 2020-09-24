Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Wasim Khan has made it abundantly clear that he has no “exit strategy” or plans to quit as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief executive any time soon.

Wasim said all the talk about him leaving is nothing more than rumours and added that “I’m enjoying what I’m doing”.

The 49-year-old, who has played a pivotal role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, pointed out that no matter what he does, he will always have “haters” that are full of “jealousy or envy”.

“There have been a lot of rumours about exit strategy and all kinds of stuff. I’m firmly here as far as I’m concerned, unless I’m told otherwise by the people. I’m enjoying what I’m doing… you are going to have haters no matter what you do, whether it’s jealousy or envy,” he told PTV World as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1176 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1755 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1827 ( 26.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.57 % ) Younis Khan 334 ( 4.81 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 486 ( 7 % ) Saeed Anwar 573 ( 8.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.22 % )

