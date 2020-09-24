Prize money and other cash awards revealed for National T20 Cup

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

The winners of this year’s National T20 Cup will receive an incredible Rs 5 million, while many other cash awards will be up for grabs throughout the tournament.

The runners-up will receive Rs 2.5 million, while Rs 100,000 will be given to the player of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament and best wicketkeeper of the tournament.

The Man of the Match will get Rs 25,000, but in the final, this will be increased to Rs 35,000.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board’s focus is to invest the money that it earns back in cricket by providing the players a bigger chunk of the pie through substantial and lucrative rewards so they excel in the game,” the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“There has been a massive improvement in the remuneration structure this year which presents better earning opportunities for the players. The PCB despite the Covid-19 pandemic has invested more in the prize money pool with the number of group matches being doubled this year. The PCB had put in great effort to make sure that the 2020-21 domestic season was organised as it was important for the livelihood of our players.

“As such, now the players not only have more competitive cricket to polish their skills and get more matches under their belt, but they also have more earning opportunities.”

The National T20 Cup will get underway on September 30 and will be held in both Multan and Rawalpindi. The final will be held in Rawalpindi on October 18.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1174 ( 16.97 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.18 % ) Javed Miandad 333 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1752 ( 25.33 % ) Imran Khan 1819 ( 26.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 109 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 332 ( 4.8 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 485 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 569 ( 8.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 40 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.23 % )

