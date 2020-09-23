Saad Nasim replaces Babar Azam as captain for Pakistan tournament

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Saad Nasim has replaced Babar Azam as Central Punjab’s captain for the National T20 Cup.

Azam recently played for Somerset in the Vitality Blast, but his team failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

He will now take a break as he previously featured in the three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

That will not be the only change though as Shadab Khan will captain Northern in place of Imad Wasim.

Imad is currently representing Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast and since the team has qualified for the quarter-finals, he will miss the first phase of the National T20 Cup.

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has also been ruled out of the first phase of the tournament, even though he will return to Pakistan after Hampshire were eliminated from the Vitality Blast.

The National T20 Cup will get underway on September 30 and will be held in both Multan and Rawalpindi. The final will be held in Rawalpindi on October 18.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dates for Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan confirmed after government gives green light

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1041 ( 12.02 % ) Babar Azam 6267 ( 72.39 % ) Steve Smith 250 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 627 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 195 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 70 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1041 ( 12.02 % ) Babar Azam 6267 ( 72.39 % ) Steve Smith 250 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 627 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 195 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 70 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...