His ‘bones aren’t mature enough’ – Inzamam on which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has urged left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi to work on his fitness, saying his “bones aren’t mature enough”.

Afridi has become a regular face in the Pakistan team and has taken 35 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 31.34, 40 wickets in 19 ODIs at an average of 21.17 and 18 wickets in 15 T20 International at an average of 23.05.

With the 20-year-old playing all three formats, Inzamam is worried that he will succumb to injuries if he fails to improve his fitness.

He added that he hopes Afridi doesn’t go down the route of Mohammad Zahid, whereby his career ends due to injuries despite showing so much promise early on.

“If you remember Zahid, the one who was called one of the fastest bowlers ever faced by Brian Lara, also faced fitness issues following which his career was finished,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“I doubt with Afridi playing all three formats together, he can face fitness issues in the coming days. His bones aren’t mature enough so he needs to work harder on his fitness.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals which current Pakistan star impressed him at the Under-16 level

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1041 ( 12.02 % ) Babar Azam 6268 ( 72.4 % ) Steve Smith 250 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 627 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 195 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 70 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1041 ( 12.02 % ) Babar Azam 6268 ( 72.4 % ) Steve Smith 250 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 627 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 195 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 70 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...