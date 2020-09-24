Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) head of media Sami-ul-Hasan has confirmed that Peshawar won’t hold any Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches next year.

This is due to the fact that the provincial government’s move to revamp the Arbab Niaz Stadium has taken longer than expected and the facilities won’t be ready in time for PSL 6.

With Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being seen as a potential alternative, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wanted to convert the stadium in Hayatabad into a full-fledged facility that meets international standards.

With the government providing Rs 500 million in funding, the work on developing the stadium began, but it has slowed down due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

