Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has admitted that it will be hard work taking wickets in the upcoming domestic season.

Despite this, the 20-year-old is looking forward to it as he hasn’t played much domestic cricket as of late.

Afridi said he hopes to keep performing well, especially after he took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex on Sunday, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The young star became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

“I have played much of my international cricket outside Pakistan where conditions and wickets are different. But we have a full domestic season coming up and since I haven’t played much domestic [cricket] at home, it’s time [to play],” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“The weather is hot and pitches also stay low but then you have to give your heart out to take success out of these pitches. I am looking forward to the season and taking forward my performances.”

