A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has made it clear that the board has no intentions of sacking Azhar Ali as Test captain.

This comes after reports surfaced that legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who is now the country’s Prime Minister, called for Azhar to be stripped of the captaincy.

According to Ary Sports, the official said that when Imran met with Azhar recently, the Prime Minister wanted the veteran batsman to continue leading the Test side for a long time.

Azhar replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in October 2019. In that time, he has led Pakistan to victories in their Test series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, the national team lost to Australia and were beaten 1-0 in their most recent Test series against England.

Coming Soon Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! No! Results Vote Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 214 ( 57.68 % ) No! 157 ( 42.32 % ) Back

