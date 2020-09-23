Dates for Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan confirmed after government gives green light

Zimbabwe’s limited overs tour of Pakistan will run from October 30 to November 10.

This was confirmed after the Zimbabwe government gave the national team the green light to travel to Pakistan.

The series will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The three ODIs will be held on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.

While the venue was not confirmed, it was previously reported that the ODI series will be played in Multan and the T20 series in Rawalpindi.

