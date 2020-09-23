Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Zimbabwe’s limited overs tour of Pakistan will run from October 30 to November 10.

This was confirmed after the Zimbabwe government gave the national team the green light to travel to Pakistan.

The series will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

Zimbabwe government confirmed Pakistan tour. ODI will be the part of inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, scheduled for 30 October and 1 & 3 November. T20I series: 7, 8 and 10 November. #PAKvZIM — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) September 23, 2020

The three ODIs will be held on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.

While the venue was not confirmed, it was previously reported that the ODI series will be played in Multan and the T20 series in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez explains why Babar Azam should demote himself against Zimbabwe

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1041 ( 12.02 % ) Babar Azam 6268 ( 72.4 % ) Steve Smith 250 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 627 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 195 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 70 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1041 ( 12.02 % ) Babar Azam 6268 ( 72.4 % ) Steve Smith 250 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 627 ( 7.24 % ) Kane Williamson 195 ( 2.25 % ) Rashid Khan 29 ( 0.33 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 99 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 40 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 70 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...