Which Pakistan player’s mother will be undergoing an operation?

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam has withdrawn from the upcoming National T20 Cup since his mother will be undergoing an operation.

Aslam was supposed to captain the Balochistan’s Second XI team in the tournament, but since he has pulled out, it is expected that Azeem Ghumman will lead the side.

Aslam, who has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and four ODIs, but not played international cricket since October 2017, made it clear that his decision to withdraw from the National T20 Cup had nothing to do with the fact that he wasn’t part of Balochistan’s First XI squad.

“Mother’s operation is expected in a few days and due to the bio-secure bubble, it is not easy to come again and again,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“No rifts with the coach and team management. I will join the team before [the] Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”

The National T20 Cup will get underway on September 30 and the final will be held in Rawalpindi on October 18.

