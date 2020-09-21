Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has advised batsman Haider Ali to concentrate on improving his technique.

This comes after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

While Hafeez was highly impressed with the 19-year-old’s performance, he noted that by working on his technique, Haider can survive at the international level much longer and his “shot range will become ever better”.

“Haider is a great talent and plays with tremendous confidence which is required at the top level,” Hafeez said on Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “However, he still needs to work a lot on his technique. If your technique is solid, then you can survive for long in international cricket. I hope he is working on it because if he improves his technique, his shot range will become ever better. I am praying for his success.

“I always like it when our youngsters showcase their talent in front of the world. This is how Pakistan cricket will move forward. I want more youngsters to come but after they are fully prepared and ready for international cricket.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wahab Riaz sees big things in Haider Ali’s future

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 266 ( 96.38 % ) No! 10 ( 3.62 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 266 ( 96.38 % ) No! 10 ( 3.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...