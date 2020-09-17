Kamran Akmal reveals why Akhtar, Younis, Yousuf and Razzaq retired early

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has claimed that poor planning and bad communication was the reason why Shoaib Akhtar, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq retired early.

Akmal felt that the four players all could have played for a few more years, but suggested that an unclear selection policy caused them to walk away from the game.

The 38-year-old added that had the quartet continued playing, they “would have helped groom the next generation of excellent cricketers for Pakistan”.

“Our planning seems to be to make it impossible for decent players like Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq to stay in the team – all of whom had a few more years of cricket left in them at the time of their retirements,” Akmal told PakPassion.

“Even worse was the case of how Younis Khan was dealt with by creating uncertainty in his selection and not communicating plans with him properly, with the result that he was forced to leave the Pakistan side.

“Had each of these players remained a few more years in the side, they would have helped groom the next generation of excellent cricketers for Pakistan. If things had been handled sensibly, Abdul Razzaq would have left behind an all-rounder in his mould, Shoaib Akhtar would have helped train quality pacers and we would have had a proper successor for Mohammad Yousuf as well.”

