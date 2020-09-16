Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said it is a “tragedy” that people have started criticising limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam.

Akmal noted that these critics are targeting Azam on the fact that he isn’t scoring runs at a fast enough rate.

But instead of lambasting Azam, Akmal urged the critics to motivate the 25-year-old instead, especially as he is one of the best batsmen in the world right now.

In the recent three-Test series against England, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

“An even greater tragedy is that people have started to criticise our number one batsman, Babar Azam, saying that he isn’t scoring runs at a fast-enough rate or isn’t winning enough games. What is becoming of us?” Akmal told PakPassion. “If we wish to improve things then instead of looking down on a player like Babar, we should spend our energy motivating him.

“But once again, I feel that the team management needs to make sure that all players in the squad are looked after and given confidence instead of preferring to concentrate and spend energies on a select few who are their favourites.”

