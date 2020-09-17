Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has admitted that he was highly impressed with Haider Ali’s performance during the recent tour of England.

This comes after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

While Akmal thinks the 19-year-old is an “outstanding talent” who “has all the shots in his armoury”, he warned that Haider should be allowed to play his natural game going forward.

“There is no doubt that Haider is an outstanding talent as he has recently shown on his debut in England. Peshawar Zalmi also need to be credited for picking him at the PSL draft and nurturing him and he duly obliged with some excellent performances during PSL 5,” Akmal told PakPassion.

“But the PCB need to ensure that they should stop his future coaches from changing his natural game. Let his technique remain the same as that is what he is blessed with – all he needs now is for coaches to make sure that he plays with a positive mindset.

“Haider has all the shots in his armoury; he can play the cut shot, the pull, orthodox and the slog sweep – he can even rotate the strike when needed. These are the exact qualities that have got him into the Pakistan side so no changes are required.

“We have seen in the past that players like Fakhar Zaman have come in with much promise but possibly due to over coaching have now been reduced to nothing. The same happened to Nasir Jamshed who hit two hundreds in India but bad coaching ensured that he went downhill after that.”

