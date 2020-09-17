Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Kamran Akmal said that if Mohammad Hafeez wasn’t in the team, Pakistan wouldn’t have even beat the England B side.

Hafeez was the highest run-scorer in the series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

Despite Hafeez’s effort with the bat, the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

However, Akmal said it was because of Hafeez that Pakistan were so competitive throughout the series.

“If we didn’t have Mohammad Hafeez in the T20I side in England, Pakistan could have not even won against the England B side which is what that team effectively was,” Akmal told PakPassion. “Just imagine how badly things would have turned out for Pakistan had England’s top side turned up as they did against Australia.

“Even without the services of Ben Stokes, England absolutely hammered Australia in the first two games of the series. So, for those blindly asking for the removal of senior players, my message is to think again and look at what Mohammad Hafeez has to offer to Pakistan.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal reveals why Shoaib Akhtar, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq retired early

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 998 ( 12.03 % ) Babar Azam 6011 ( 72.43 % ) Steve Smith 242 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 604 ( 7.28 % ) Kane Williamson 180 ( 2.17 % ) Rashid Khan 25 ( 0.3 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 94 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 38 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 68 ( 0.82 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 998 ( 12.03 % ) Babar Azam 6011 ( 72.43 % ) Steve Smith 242 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 604 ( 7.28 % ) Kane Williamson 180 ( 2.17 % ) Rashid Khan 25 ( 0.3 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 94 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 38 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 68 ( 0.82 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...