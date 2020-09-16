Kamran Akmal admits which Pakistan player is ‘unbelievably good’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Kamran Akmal has admitted that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was “unbelievably good” during the recent tour of England.

It was Rizwan’s first trip to England with the national team, but he emerged as one of the bright spots for Pakistan.

In the three-Test series, the 28-year-old scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

“Considering this was Rizwan’s first tour of England, his performances were unbelievably good. I can assure you that it’s extremely difficult to perform well in England as a wicketkeeper,” Akmal told PakPassion. “We have seen some fairly good keepers struggle there including the likes of current England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

“From my experience, I had issues keeping in England and the only three wicketkeepers who have done well in England in my view are Matt Prior, Mohammad Rizwan and Tim Paine. So, one must give credit to Rizwan for all his hard work which resulted in some outstanding performances.”

