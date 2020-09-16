Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he holds former head coach Mickey Arthur responsible for leaving Pakistan cricket in a mess when he left.

Arthur was Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 to 2019 and during that time, Akmal has not had many positive things to say about the 52-year-old, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach.

Akmal added that given the disappointing state Pakistan cricket was left in when Arthur’s contract ended, current head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq can only bear “about 10% of the blame” in regards to the hardships the national team has gone through since he took over in August 2019.

“Misbah has been given the dual role by the PCB for a certain period and it’s only fair that he be allowed to complete that tenure and of course he should be answerable for his policies during that period,” Akmal told PakPassion. “I understand that he is facing a lot of criticism from all and sundry on television shows and social media and to remove him from his position because of this sort of pressure would be totally wrong. But before blaming Misbah, let’s be clear about who is to blame for the current situation with the Pakistan side.

“Misbah and the current management at PCB can only bear about 10% of the blame but the real fault lies with the people who left us in this mess, namely Mickey Arthur and his predecessor. Those are the people we should make accountable for our current situation. As for Misbah, he is best placed to be at the position he is in because he has seen Pakistan cricket from the ground-up during his time as a domestic cricketer, and I would once again ask that he be allowed to complete his contract and for all questioning to be done at that point.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1122 ( 17.21 % ) Waqar Younis 147 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 303 ( 4.65 % ) Shahid Afridi 1676 ( 25.7 % ) Imran Khan 1671 ( 25.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 102 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 315 ( 4.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 467 ( 7.16 % ) Saeed Anwar 537 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 35 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 146 ( 2.24 % ) Back

