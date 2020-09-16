Yousuf backs Pakistan ‘world-class player’ to keep getting better

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf is confident that “world-class player” Babar Azam will keep getting better “if he continues to put in the hard yards”.
Yousuf’s praise for Azam comes after the 25-year-old starred during Pakistan’s recently-concluded tour of England.
In the three-Test series, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.
As for the three-match T20 series that followed, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.
“Babar Azam is a world-class player and he is only going to get better if he continues to put in the hard yards,” Yousuf, who was recently named batting coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
