Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has made it abundantly clear that he has no problem working with current head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

This comes after Yousuf was appointed as the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Yousuf has previously criticised Pakistan for making Misbah head coach and chief selector, but added that his aim now “is to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket”.

“I have no issues with working alongside Misbah. Whatever I said about him is in the past now,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We are working under the same umbrella with different domains but our common goal is to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.”

“I was available earlier as well but things could not work out. I’m glad that I’m part of the setup right now because of the presence of many great players, whom I have played with, like Mushi bhai [Mushtaq Ahmed] and Waqar [Younis] bhai.

“I will try to share my experience with the youngsters as batting coach with regards to technique and other related areas. I am eager to serve my country once again.”

