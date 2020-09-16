Yousuf picks two Pakistan players that impressed him on the England tour

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that the batting duo of Shan Masood and Abid Ali impressed him during the national team’s recent tour of England.

In the three-Test series, Masood scored 179 runs, which included a career-best knock of 156, at an average of 35.80.

As for Abid, he accumulated 139 runs, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 27.80.

Yousuf, who was recently appointed as the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, said Masood and Abid did really well since touring England is always tough.

“The tour of England is always a tough one, especially when you are going there for the first time but our team played some really good cricket and remained competitive throughout the tour,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I was impressed with the way Shan Masood and Abid Ali played.”

Pakistan lost the Test series against England 1-0, but bounced back to draw the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.

