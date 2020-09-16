Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said he hopes and prays that pace bowler Naseem Shah continues to do well.
This comes after Naseem took three wickets at an average of 69.33 in the recent three-Test series against England.
Despite failing to do as well as people would have hoped, Akmal still called the 17-year-old “an outstanding talent”.
“I feel that Naseem Shah is an outstanding talent and I hope and pray he continues to do well for Pakistan in the future and it was great that he was given an opportunity to play against England in all three Tests. However, once we had seen him do well in the first Test, there was no need to have played him in the remaining 2 Tests as he is still learning,” Akmal told PakPassion.
“But that did happen, and this was due to our selection policies and some strange desire for change which sees us discard trusted performers and start hyping players like Naseem. God Forbid if the newcomers fail, the same television pundits and ex-cricketers who were so confident and hyping Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi to the moon will do a full U-turn and start to criticize them as if they were the root cause of all problems. This needs to stop and a sensible approach needs to be adopted as now a bowler like Naseem Shah will be under constant pressure which cannot be good for his development.”
