Mohammad Hafeez has shut his critics up big time, Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has shut his critics up big time with his outstanding performance in the recent three-match T20 series against England.

Hafeez was the highest run-scorer in the series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

Despite Hafeez’s effort with the bat, the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

Nonetheless, Akmal feels that Hafeez’s performance serves as a useful lesson for people not to judge players.

“I have seen this happen too often when people seem to write off international cricketers without knowing how much they have struggled to get into the national side and it’s become far too easy for people to say that a certain cricketer is now finished so let’s replace him,” Akmal told PakPassion.

“We had so many people including ex-cricketers talking about replacing Mohammad Hafeez and now that he has stood up and helped Pakistan win games, they don’t have a leg to stand on and hopefully they have learnt their lesson now.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal wants the Pakistan selectors to drop Fakhar Zaman?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 978 ( 12.1 % ) Babar Azam 5846 ( 72.35 % ) Steve Smith 236 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 586 ( 7.25 % ) Kane Williamson 178 ( 2.2 % ) Rashid Khan 25 ( 0.31 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 88 ( 1.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 37 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 67 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 978 ( 12.1 % ) Babar Azam 5846 ( 72.35 % ) Steve Smith 236 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 586 ( 7.25 % ) Kane Williamson 178 ( 2.2 % ) Rashid Khan 25 ( 0.31 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 88 ( 1.09 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 37 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 25 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 67 ( 0.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...