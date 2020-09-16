Mohammad Hafeez has shut his critics up big time, Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has shut his critics up big time with his outstanding performance in the recent three-match T20 series against England.
Hafeez was the highest run-scorer in the series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.
Despite Hafeez’s effort with the bat, the series ended as a 1-1 draw.
Nonetheless, Akmal feels that Hafeez’s performance serves as a useful lesson for people not to judge players.
“I have seen this happen too often when people seem to write off international cricketers without knowing how much they have struggled to get into the national side and it’s become far too easy for people to say that a certain cricketer is now finished so let’s replace him,” Akmal told PakPassion.
“We had so many people including ex-cricketers talking about replacing Mohammad Hafeez and now that he has stood up and helped Pakistan win games, they don’t have a leg to stand on and hopefully they have learnt their lesson now.”
