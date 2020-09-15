Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes England seamer Chris Jordan is an important member of the Karachi Kings.

This comes after it was announced that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be held in Lahore in November.

In the nine games he played before the tournament was postponed, Jordan finished as the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets at an average of 30.33.

A brilliant talent and a solid pro for any team, he is an Important member for our @KarachiKingsARY 🧢🏏team too! Wish you all the best best mate and see you soon @CJordan https://t.co/GT0OMuWugi — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 5, 2020

“A brilliant talent and a solid pro for any team, he is an Important member for our Karachi Kings team too! Wish you all the best best mate and see you soon Chris Jordan,” Faisal said on Twitter.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Faisal Iqbal declares which player a beast in T20 cricket?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 960 ( 12.08 % ) Babar Azam 5753 ( 72.4 % ) Steve Smith 232 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 578 ( 7.27 % ) Kane Williamson 175 ( 2.2 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.3 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 85 ( 1.07 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 37 ( 0.47 % ) Kagiso Rabada 24 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 64 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 960 ( 12.08 % ) Babar Azam 5753 ( 72.4 % ) Steve Smith 232 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 578 ( 7.27 % ) Kane Williamson 175 ( 2.2 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.3 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 85 ( 1.07 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 37 ( 0.47 % ) Kagiso Rabada 24 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 64 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...