Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called Australia captain Aaron Finch a “beast” in T20 Internationals.

The Balochistan head coach’s praise for Finch came prior to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series between Australia and England.

Before the series started, Finch had an average of 70.83, a strike-rate of 189.73 and a high score of 156 in nine T20 Internationals against England.

In the three matches that were played, Finch made scores of 46, 40 and 39.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 942 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 5608 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 227 ( 2.93 % ) Ben Stokes 572 ( 7.37 % ) Kane Williamson 165 ( 2.13 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.31 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 83 ( 1.07 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 37 ( 0.48 % ) Kagiso Rabada 24 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 62 ( 0.8 % ) Back

