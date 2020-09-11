Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called Australia captain Aaron Finch a “beast” in T20 Internationals.
The Balochistan head coach’s praise for Finch came prior to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series between Australia and England.
Before the series started, Finch had an average of 70.83, a strike-rate of 189.73 and a high score of 156 in nine T20 Internationals against England.
In the three matches that were played, Finch made scores of 46, 40 and 39.
Beast 🙌🏼 https://t.co/mlHVrG77iR
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 2, 2020
