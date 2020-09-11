Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal declares which player a beast in T20 cricket?

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal called Aaron Finch a beast in T20 Internationals

Faisal Iqbal called Aaron Finch a “beast” in T20 Internationals

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called Australia captain Aaron Finch a “beast” in T20 Internationals.

The Balochistan head coach’s praise for Finch came prior to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series between Australia and England.

Before the series started, Finch had an average of 70.83, a strike-rate of 189.73 and a high score of 156 in nine T20 Internationals against England.

In the three matches that were played, Finch made scores of 46, 40 and 39.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Faisal Iqbal tells which Pakistan player to “enjoy the form”?

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply