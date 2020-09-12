Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh “Caribbean cricket legends”.

Ambrose and Walsh formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history.

Ambrose took 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an average of 20.99 and 225 wickets in 176 ODIs at an average of 24.12.

As for Walsh, he claimed 519 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 24.44 and 227 wickets in 205 ODIs at an average of 30.47.

“Indeed the Caribbean cricket legends Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh,” Faisal, who was recently appointed as Balochistan’s head coach, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Faisal Iqbal wished to see which three Pakistan players play in the IPL?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 161 ( 7.61 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 22 ( 1.04 % ) Shane Warne 28 ( 1.32 % ) Brian Lara 173 ( 8.18 % ) Ricky Ponting 69 ( 3.26 % ) Viv Richards 178 ( 8.41 % ) Jacques Kallis 63 ( 2.98 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 108 ( 5.1 % ) Wasim Akram 1235 ( 58.36 % ) Glenn McGrath 18 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 61 ( 2.88 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 161 ( 7.61 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 22 ( 1.04 % ) Shane Warne 28 ( 1.32 % ) Brian Lara 173 ( 8.18 % ) Ricky Ponting 69 ( 3.26 % ) Viv Richards 178 ( 8.41 % ) Jacques Kallis 63 ( 2.98 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 108 ( 5.1 % ) Wasim Akram 1235 ( 58.36 % ) Glenn McGrath 18 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 61 ( 2.88 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...