Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh “Caribbean cricket legends”.
Ambrose and Walsh formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history.
Ambrose took 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an average of 20.99 and 225 wickets in 176 ODIs at an average of 24.12.
As for Walsh, he claimed 519 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 24.44 and 227 wickets in 205 ODIs at an average of 30.47.
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 4, 2020
“Indeed the Caribbean cricket legends Sir Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh,” Faisal, who was recently appointed as Balochistan’s head coach, said on Twitter.
