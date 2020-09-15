Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Newly-appointed Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal called Saeed Anwar one of the “finest opening batsmen”.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Happy birthday 🎂 to one of Pakistan @TheRealPCB finest opening batsman Saeed Bhai! Indeed an honor for me debuting🇵🇰🏏 in ODI under his captaincy! https://t.co/ADhtEixwCx — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 6, 2020

“Happy birthday to one of Pakistan’s finest opening batsmen Saeed Bhai! Indeed an honor for me debuting in ODI [cricket] under his captaincy,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1094 ( 17.2 % ) Waqar Younis 142 ( 2.23 % ) Javed Miandad 294 ( 4.62 % ) Shahid Afridi 1643 ( 25.84 % ) Imran Khan 1633 ( 25.68 % ) Zaheer Abbas 96 ( 1.51 % ) Younis Khan 310 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 456 ( 7.17 % ) Saeed Anwar 512 ( 8.05 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.53 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 145 ( 2.28 % ) Back

