Faisal Iqbal wished to see which three Pakistan players play in the IPL?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has admitted that he would have loved to see Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Abbas, who is nicknamed the Asian Bradman and was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.

He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Miandad, he played 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

“Zaheer Abbas saab, Wasim Akram bhai and Javed Miandad,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Faisal Iqbal declares which player a beast in T20 cricket?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...