Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has said that he is pleased Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is playing county cricket in England.

Afridi recently represented Pakistan during their tour of England, where he took five wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 51.60.

He also picked up two wickets at an average of 41 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

Afridi is now playing for Hampshire in England’s county season and has taken part in two Vitality Blast games.

Afridi went wicketless in the two matches he has played thus far, and conceded 30 runs off three overs against Surrey and 37 runs off his four overs against Sussex.

Despite this, Faisal believes the experience of playing county cricket will help Afridi “grow as a bowler”.

Great👍🏻 signing✍🏼 indeed , I am really pleased to see @iShaheenAfridi getting the experience and exposure of county cricket which will definitely help him to grow as a bowler and more as a professional to express his talent and polishing his skills for @hantscricket InshAllah! https://t.co/QwqdstwKDm — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 3, 2020

“Great signing indeed, I am really pleased to see Shaheen Shah Afridi getting the experience and exposure of county cricket which will definitely help him to grow as a bowler and more as a professional to express his talent and polish his skills for Hampshire InshAllah!” Faisal said on Twitter.

