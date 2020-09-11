Shoaib Akhtar to land major role in Pakistan cricket team?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached him to take over a major role, which is likely to be that of the chief selector.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is the chief selector at the moment, but following the recent tour of England, rumours began circulating that both roles were becoming too much of a burden on him.

Akhtar said he has held discussions with the PCB and is “interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket”.

However, he stressed that “nothing is decided as yet”.

“I will not deny it. Yes, I have had some discussions with the board and I am interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing is decided as yet,” Akhtar said YouTube show Cricket Baaz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I live a very comfortable life…I played cricket on my terms but now I have settled down. But I am ready to leave this comfort and try to put my neck on the line for the PCB. I am not afraid others give advice. I will give time if the opportunity arises.”

Should he become chief selector, Akhtar made it clear that he will select players who have an aggressive approach and mindset.

“I am ready to get in the line of fire. I will do it because I want to play a role in creating a pool of players from the new generation who play with an aggressive mindset and without fear of failure,” he said. “We need to start having players who have same mindset that our greats like Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram or Mushtaq Muhammad had.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Trent Boult admits his Pakistan idol “inspired me to swing the ball”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...