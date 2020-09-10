Trent Boult admits his Pakistan idol ‘inspired me to swing the ball’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult has revealed that it was his Pakistan idol, Wasim Akram, who “inspired me to swing the ball”.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
Boult admitted that he had “a lot of idols”, but none of them “could move the ball like Wasim Akram could”.
“I have a lot of idols but this guy definitely inspired me to swing the ball. No one could move the ball like Wasim Akram could,” Boult was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
