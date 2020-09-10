Trent Boult admits his Pakistan idol ‘inspired me to swing the ball’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult has revealed that it was his Pakistan idol, Wasim Akram, who “inspired me to swing the ball”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Boult admitted that he had “a lot of idols”, but none of them “could move the ball like Wasim Akram could”.

Trent Boult "I have a lot of idols but this guy definitely inspired me to swing the ball. No one could move the ball like Wasim Akram could" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 9, 2020

“I have a lot of idols but this guy definitely inspired me to swing the ball. No one could move the ball like Wasim Akram could,” Boult was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq picks two Pakistan players as future standouts

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...