Pakistan will tour New Zealand from December to January and will take a massive squad consisting of between 40 to 45 players, according to reports.

According to PTI, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to send a large squad so that there are enough players to form the Pakistan A team.

The Pakistan A team will play a number of four-day matches while in New Zealand.

As for the national team, they are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20 Internationals against the Black Caps.

“Enhanced number of players will be in both squads due to strict Covid-19 regulations and protocols in New Zealand and the players and officials, after reaching there early, have to spend 14 days in quarantine and enter a bio-secure bubble before starting their matches,” a PCB source said.

However, with so many players set to travel to New Zealand, there are concerns about how competitive the domestic season will be.

“The problem is that due to the Covid-19 situation, if so many top players are sent to New Zealand, the quality of the domestic competitions will be badly hit,” the source said.

