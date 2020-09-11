Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal heaped praise on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi over a six he hit that went out of the ground.

Faisal simply said “one heck of a shot” when Afridi launched a six that went onto the roof at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg during the third ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in March 2013.

Afridi smashed 88 runs off 48 balls, which included five boundaries and seven runs, but his efforts went in vain as South Africa won the match by 34 runs thanks to Hashim Amla’s 122 and AB de Villiers’ 128.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Trent Boult admits his Pakistan idol “inspired me to swing the ball”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...