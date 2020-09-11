Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal heaped praise on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi over a six he hit that went out of the ground.
Faisal simply said “one heck of a shot” when Afridi launched a six that went onto the roof at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg during the third ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in March 2013.
One heck of a shotttt ☄️👌🏼🇵🇰 @SAfridiOfficial https://t.co/r1rlMiAOrS
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 24, 2020
Afridi smashed 88 runs off 48 balls, which included five boundaries and seven runs, but his efforts went in vain as South Africa won the match by 34 runs thanks to Hashim Amla’s 122 and AB de Villiers’ 128.
