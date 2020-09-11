Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has advised young bowlers to “learn [the] tricks of the trade” from legendary seamers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Akram and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Brilliant bowling insights Masterclass by @wasimakramlive bhai & @waqyounis99 bhai for all the bowlers to learn tricks of the trade by listening these👇🏼legends 🇵🇰 A must watch! https://t.co/eNpg8bMgNz — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 30, 2020

Another brilliant master class for bowling reverse swing by @wasimakramlive bhai , A must watch👇🏼and learn for all the fast bowlers specially youngsters! https://t.co/lHrkHLrFgi — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 30, 2020

“Brilliant bowling insights masterclass by Wasim Akram bhai and Waqar Younis bhai for all the bowlers to learn [the] tricks of the trade by listening [to] these legend. A must watch!” Faisal, who is now Balochistan’s head coach, said on Twitter.

“Another brilliant masterclass for bowling reverse swing by Wasim Akram bhai, a must watch and learn for all the fast bowlers specially youngsters.”

