Faisal Iqbal reveals which player has made all of Pakistan proud

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal said that Test captain Azhar Ali has made the entire nation proud after he achieved an incredible feat during the England tour.

Faisal was referring to the fact that Azhar became just the fifth Pakistan player to accumulate 6,000 Test runs.

Congratulations @AzharAli_ 🇵🇰 indeed a proud moment for you and for the Nation. https://t.co/DD4gzhzeqN — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 23, 2020

“Congratulations Azhar Ali, indeed a proud moment for you and for the nation,” Faisal, who is now Balochistan’s head coach, said on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the T20 series that followed 1-1.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 942 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 5608 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 227 ( 2.93 % ) Ben Stokes 572 ( 7.37 % ) Kane Williamson 165 ( 2.13 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.31 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 83 ( 1.07 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 37 ( 0.48 % ) Kagiso Rabada 24 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 62 ( 0.8 % ) Back

