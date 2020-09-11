Faisal Iqbal reveals which player has made all of Pakistan proud

Faisal Iqbal said Azhar Ali has made all of Pakistan proud by scoring 6000 Test runs cricket

Faisal Iqbal: “Congratulations Azhar Ali, indeed a proud moment for you and for the nation”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal said that Test captain Azhar Ali has made the entire nation proud after he achieved an incredible feat during the England tour.

Faisal was referring to the fact that Azhar became just the fifth Pakistan player to accumulate 6,000 Test runs.

“Congratulations Azhar Ali, indeed a proud moment for you and for the nation,” Faisal, who is now Balochistan’s head coach, said on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the T20 series that followed 1-1.

