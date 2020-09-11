Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal tells which Pakistan player to ‘enjoy the form’?

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal told Mohammad Hafeez to enjoy the form

Faisal Iqbal: “Enjoy the form, congrats Mohammad Hafeez”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Newly-appointed Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to “enjoy the form”.

This comes after Hafeez dominated in the recent three-match T20 series against England.

Hafeez finished as the top run-scorer from both teams with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

“Enjoy the form, congrats Mohammad Hafeez,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez rejects contract worth over Rs 100,000 a month?

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply