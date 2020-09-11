Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Newly-appointed Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to “enjoy the form”.

This comes after Hafeez dominated in the recent three-match T20 series against England.

Hafeez finished as the top run-scorer from both teams with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

“Enjoy the form, congrats Mohammad Hafeez,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez rejects contract worth over Rs 100,000 a month?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...