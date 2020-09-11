Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Newly-appointed Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to “enjoy the form”.
This comes after Hafeez dominated in the recent three-match T20 series against England.
Hafeez finished as the top run-scorer from both teams with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.
Enjoy the form 🇵🇰🏏 congrats @MHafeez22 #PAKvENG https://t.co/GLMdEy3SNX
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 1, 2020
“Enjoy the form, congrats Mohammad Hafeez,” Faisal said on Twitter.
