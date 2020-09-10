Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has rejected a contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that would have seen him get paid more than Rs 100,000 a month, according to reports.

According to Cricket Addictor, the offer of a contract was put forth after Hafeez dominated in the recent T20 series against England.

Hafeez finished as the top run-scorer from both teams with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

While Hafeez reportedly informed the PCB that he wouldn’t be accepting the contract, he allegedly has been given a retainer contract, which will see him get match fees and a daily allowance.

With the England tour now over, Hafeez is likely to represent the Lahore Qalandars in the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 942 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 5608 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 227 ( 2.93 % ) Ben Stokes 572 ( 7.37 % ) Kane Williamson 165 ( 2.13 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.31 % ) Pat Cummins 14 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 83 ( 1.07 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 37 ( 0.48 % ) Kagiso Rabada 24 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 62 ( 0.8 % ) Back

