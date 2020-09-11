Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal admitted that he was really impressed with Haider Ali’s international debut.
Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Faisal applauded the 19-year-old for his “great knock” and said it marked a “great start for your career”.
Congratulations @iamhaideraly great knock and great start for your career 🇵🇰🏏 #ENGvPAK https://t.co/0sV24WRB5c
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) September 1, 2020
“Congratulations Haider Ali, great knock and great start for your career,” he said on Twitter.
