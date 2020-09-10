Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Iconic Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas has rated Babar Azam’s performance during the recent tour of England as “mediocre”.
In the three-Test series, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.
As for the three-match T20 series that followed, the limited overs captain accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.
However, Abbas pointed out that Pakistan cannot solely rely on Azam when it comes to batting. They need to have “three to four good batsmen” if they are to win Test matches consistently.
“His (Babar’s) batting, his face expressions seemed confident, though his performance on the England tour was mediocre,” Abbas said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Geo Super.
“One player cannot win you a Test match unless and until you don’t have three to four good batsmen.”
Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the T20 series 1-1.
