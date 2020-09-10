Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has admitted that the England tour was tough for the entire team, especially as they had gone so many months without playing competitive cricket.

Wahab noted that when the team began training, “it felt like we had never played before”.

He added that it was “hard to come back into rhythm after not playing for four months”.

While the training sessions started off fairly easy for the Pakistan players, Wahab pointed out that they became more intense as time went on.

“When we started training on the England tour, it felt like we had never played before. It seemed hard to come back into rhythm after not playing for four months,” Wahab said on Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The team management didn’t put too much pressure on the players in the start. The intensity of the training was raised as time went on and we were ready before our first match.”

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0, but drew the T20 series 1-1.

