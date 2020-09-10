Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has admitted that he felt under immense pressure when playing in the third T20 International against England.

It was the only game Wahab featured in during the entire series, but he made a huge impact and played a key role in leading Pakistan to a five-run win.

Wahab finished with figures of 2-26 off his four overs, dismissing Sam Billings for 26 and Moeen Ali for 61.

“I was under pressure while playing the third T20I against England. I had a lot on my mind. It was the result of two months of consistent hard work. The entire team wanted to win the last match and end the tour with a victory. I am happy that my performance helped the team,” Wahab said on Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It was the first match of the tour for me. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t under pressure. I had a lot of questions in my head. I gave it my best effort. Whatever the situation, I never shy away from hard work and then I get rewarded for it.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1080 ( 17.22 % ) Waqar Younis 141 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 287 ( 4.58 % ) Shahid Afridi 1619 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 1611 ( 25.69 % ) Zaheer Abbas 91 ( 1.45 % ) Younis Khan 306 ( 4.88 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 453 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 506 ( 8.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 34 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 143 ( 2.28 % ) Back

