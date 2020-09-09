‘Naseem is the best of the lot’ – Which Pakistan great said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has heaped praise on teenage pace bowler Naseem Shah, saying he is “the best of the lot”.

The 17-year-old has represented Pakistan in seven Tests and taken 16 wickets at an average of 34.81.

He also holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

In the recent three-Test series against England, the youngster took three wickets at an average of 69.33.

“We don’t throw in players in the team and then say they are learning so we can’t perform. Naseem is the best of the lot and looking for the future, we try and make the best decisions,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

