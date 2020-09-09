Misbah reveals why he had to pick Naseem in the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he had to pick teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah in the national team since he “was the best fast bowler in the QEA Trophy by far”.

The 17-year-old has represented Pakistan in seven Tests and taken 16 wickets at an average of 34.81.

He also holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

In the recent three-Test series against England, Naseem took three wickets at an average of 69.33.

“When you look at our resources then you look at what you have. If you have experienced players who can perform at an adequate level then you use them. But sometimes you think you need young players for the future who can do well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Naseem Shah was the best fast bowler in the QEA Trophy by far. So we took him. It’s not like we discarded some best bowler and brought him.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 844 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 5007 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 208 ( 3 % ) Ben Stokes 515 ( 7.44 % ) Kane Williamson 141 ( 2.04 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 11 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 68 ( 0.98 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 31 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 22 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 0.79 % ) Back

