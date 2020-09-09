Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah will be standout players in the future.
This comes after the tour of England, where Afridi took five wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 51.60 and Naseem claimed three wickets at 69.33.
Afridi also picked up two wickets at an average of 41 in the three-match T20 series that followed, while Naseem has yet to make his limited overs debut.
“In terms of pace, attitude, future, Naseem and Shaheen are standouts. However, what people are asking is for them to perform like Anderson and Broad. To get to that level will take them time and we shouldn’t confuse these things. According to their experience level, I think their performances are exceptional,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
