Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah will be standout players in the future.

This comes after the tour of England, where Afridi took five wickets in the three-Test series at an average of 51.60 and Naseem claimed three wickets at 69.33.

Afridi also picked up two wickets at an average of 41 in the three-match T20 series that followed, while Naseem has yet to make his limited overs debut.

“In terms of pace, attitude, future, Naseem and Shaheen are standouts. However, what people are asking is for them to perform like Anderson and Broad. To get to that level will take them time and we shouldn’t confuse these things. According to their experience level, I think their performances are exceptional,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 844 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 5007 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 208 ( 3 % ) Ben Stokes 515 ( 7.44 % ) Kane Williamson 141 ( 2.04 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 11 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 68 ( 0.98 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 31 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 22 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 0.79 % ) Back

