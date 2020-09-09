Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that not winning the Test and T20 series against England was the biggest regret of the tour.

Pakistan were in a dominant position in the first Test in Manchester and looked on track for a comfortable win. However, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler fought brilliantly and ended up leading England to a three-wicket win.

With the other two Tests finishing as draws, England won the series 1-0.

As for the T20 series, the first match was washed out, but England won the second match by five wickets even though Pakistan scored 195/4.

Pakistan ended their tour on a high though as they won the third T20 International by five runs to ensure the series finished as a 1-1 draw.

However, Misbah conceded that Pakistan missed the opportunity to win both the Test and T20 series.

“If I summarize this tour, as a team and as a coach, we regret the results. We should have won the Test series 1-0 and T20I series 2-0 and that’s the biggest regret,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

