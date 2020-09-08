Danish Kaneria picks which Pakistan player as a ‘rising star’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria firmly believes batsman Haider Ali is a “rising star”.
This comes after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
“Haider Ali the rising star, Pakistan finished the tour on winning note, lucky charm Sarfaraz, and more,” Kaneria said on Twitter.
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?