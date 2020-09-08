Danish Kaneria picks which Pakistan player as a ‘rising star’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria firmly believes batsman Haider Ali is a “rising star”.

This comes after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Haider Ali the rising star,Pakistan finished the tour on winning note,lucky charm sarfaraz,and more https://t.co/WBuMGWTd5a — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) September 2, 2020

“Haider Ali the rising star, Pakistan finished the tour on winning note, lucky charm Sarfaraz, and more,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 117 ( 94.35 % ) No! 7 ( 5.65 % ) Back

