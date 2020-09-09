Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Misbah-ul-Haq has seemingly taken a shot at his predecessor Mickey Arthur, saying that when he came in as head coach, the Pakistan team “had a losing streak”.
He added that some of the “main contributors”, such as Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, went through rough patches and were either dropped or suffered injuries.
However, following the recent tour of England, where Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 and drew the T20 series 1-1, Misbah feels that “we are on the right track and improving”.
“Regarding T20Is, Pakistan was number 1, but when I came, we had a losing streak. We lost in South Africa and other places, we lost in England and the team had started going down,” Misbah, who is also Pakistan’s chief selector, was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“Everyone knows why that happened, some of the players like Fakhar, Shadab, Hasan went out of form. They were the main contributors. We are looking to take the guys back to that level. Our performances in England show we are on the right track and improving.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan confident which player “is an upcoming star of Pakistan”?