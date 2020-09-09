Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq given up on Asad Shafiq?

Misbah-ul-Haq: “For Asad, this was a tough tour but he has time to get back in form in domestic cricket and we’ll see what happens. I think he can still perform well for Pakistan in [the] future”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq still thinks veteran batsman Asad Shafiq can “perform well for Pakistan in [the] future”.
This comes after Shafiq struggled to have an impact in the recent three-Test series against England.
Shafiq accumulated 67 runs, which included a top score of 29, at an average of 13.40.
Despite this, Misbah is backing the 34-year-old to regain his form in domestic cricket.
“For Asad, this was a tough tour but he has time to get back in form in domestic cricket and we’ll see what happens. I think he can still perform well for Pakistan in [the] future,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.