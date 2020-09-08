Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan firmly believes that Haider Ali has a “shining future ahead”.

This comes after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Having impressed on debut, Younis feels that the 19-year-old “has the will and skill that can help him succeed at the highest level”.

Haider Ali has the will and skill that can help him succeed at the highest level – a player who is always willing to learn. Ma sha Allah, a great debut with a shining future ahead. pic.twitter.com/R2816iMxlL — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) September 2, 2020

“Haider Ali has the will and skill that can help him succeed at the highest level – a player who is always willing to learn. Ma sha Allah, a great debut with a shining future ahead,” Younis, who was Pakistan’s batting coach during the tour of England, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar backing which bowler to get at least 100 more wickets?

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 117 ( 94.35 % ) No! 7 ( 5.65 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 117 ( 94.35 % ) No! 7 ( 5.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...