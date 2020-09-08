Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called Mohammad Yousuf “one of the pure classic batsmen of Pakistan”.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

One of the Pure Classic batsman of Pakistan 🇵🇰 @yousaf1788 Happy Birthday & Stay Blessed https://t.co/W4QRHG3v0H — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 27, 2020

“One of the pure classic batsmen of Pakistan. Mohammad Yousuf Happy Birthday and stay blessed,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

