Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called Mohammad Yousuf “one of the pure classic batsmen of Pakistan”.
Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.
He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.
The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.
One of the Pure Classic batsman of Pakistan 🇵🇰 @yousaf1788 Happy Birthday & Stay Blessed https://t.co/W4QRHG3v0H
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 27, 2020
I wonder why so many lagendry cricketers are not included in this list like Srafraz Nawaz, Abdul Qadir, Inzimam, M. Yousaf and many more.