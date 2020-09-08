Which Pakistan player is ready to win the PSL for his team?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is ready to lead the Karachi Kings to Pakistan Super League (PSL) glory in November.

The Kings qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament before it was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, with this year’s T20 World Cup being postponed until October 2021, it has been confirmed that the remaining PSL matches will be completed in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

we are ready INSHALLAH boss😊😊😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 3, 2020

“We are ready INSHALLAH boss,” Amir said on Twitter in response to Kings owner Salman Iqbal.

Amir was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in this year’s PSL before it was postponed as he picked up 10 wickets in nine games at an average of 26.20 and an economy rate of 7.52.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 23 ( 5.54 % ) Karachi Kings 110 ( 26.51 % ) Lahore Qalandars 130 ( 31.33 % ) Multan Sultans 41 ( 9.88 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 69 ( 16.63 % ) Quetta Gladiators 42 ( 10.12 % ) Back

