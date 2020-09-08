Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that wicketkeeper-batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed can both play in the national team.

Inzamam noted that Pakistan should pick Rizwan in T20 Internationals, but only if they plan on making him bat in the top order, “preferably [at] 3”.

In regards to Sarfaraz, who used to captain Pakistan, Inzamam feels he should be selected if Pakistan are planning to have their wicketkeeper-batsman come in at number six or seven.

In my opinion, Sarfaraz should play if Pak planning on to play WK at 6/7. Rizwan in T20Is could be quite useful only in top order role, preferably 3.https://t.co/T7Vp4myQ0l Good luck to Pakistan for T20 series. #ENGvPAK #TheMatchWinner — Inzamam ul Haq (@Inzamam08) August 28, 2020

“In my opinion, Sarfaraz should play if Pakistan [are] planning to play [a] WK (wicketkeeper) at 6/7. Rizwan in T20Is could be quite useful only in top order role, preferably [at] 3,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar backing which bowler to get at least 100 more wickets?

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...