Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq wants both Rizwan and Sarfaraz to play?

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan to play Pakistan cricket

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “In my opinion, Sarfaraz should play if Pakistan [are] planning to play [a] WK (wicketkeeper) at 6/7. Rizwan in T20Is could be quite useful only in top order role, preferably [at] 3”

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that wicketkeeper-batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed can both play in the national team.

Inzamam noted that Pakistan should pick Rizwan in T20 Internationals, but only if they plan on making him bat in the top order, “preferably [at] 3”.

In regards to Sarfaraz, who used to captain Pakistan, Inzamam feels he should be selected if Pakistan are planning to have their wicketkeeper-batsman come in at number six or seven.

“In my opinion, Sarfaraz should play if Pakistan [are] planning to play [a] WK (wicketkeeper) at 6/7. Rizwan in T20Is could be quite useful only in top order role, preferably [at] 3,” he said on Twitter.

